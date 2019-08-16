Franklin Street Advisors Maintains Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG); Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Valuation Declined While Warburg Pincus Trimmed Its Holding

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 859,842 shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 67,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 134,833 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 67,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 3.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 24,341 shares to 1,049 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,052 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communication has invested 1.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 12.67 million shares. Chesley Taft Assocs, Illinois-based fund reported 53,698 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 49,500 shares. Kessler Group Incorporated Llc accumulated 33,658 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 1.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability owns 643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,073 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,262 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Com holds 1% or 68,763 shares in its portfolio. M&R Management stated it has 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6.68 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 15,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Warburg Pincus Ltd Llc accumulated 0.61% or 2.79M shares. Earnest Limited Liability reported 496 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $823.55 million activity. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 22.50M shares worth $146.48M. The insider WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold $530.60M.