Franklin Street Advisors Maintains Holding in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM); Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lifted Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $4.17 Million

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 11,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,945 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 6.22% or $13.93 during the last trading session, reaching $237.93. About 256,488 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 25,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 28,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 2.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Pallone Says Cambridge Leak Shows ‘Laws Are Not Working’; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – ON MAY 7, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH l. CHENAULT TO REPLACE SUSAN D. DESMOND-HELLMANN ON AUDIT COMMITTEE; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal $FB; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify Before House Commerce Panel; 20/03/2018 – If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O BANS FAR-RIGHT BRITISH PARTY BRITAIN FIRST AND REMOVES PAGES OF ITS LEADERS FOR VIOLATING ANTI-HATRED RULES

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,001 shares to 77,546 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 98,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,944 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

