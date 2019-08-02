Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.51 Million as Stock Declined; As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Market Valuation Declined, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $3.86 Million Its Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 101,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 7,352 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 108,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 110,955 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 25,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 147,150 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 172,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.77 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60 million for 10.45 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 63,239 shares to 69,344 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Cl A (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt holds 7.57% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 2.57M shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 3,463 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Co holds 123,564 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 38,443 were reported by James Investment. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 2% or 6.08 million shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 395,474 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc owns 3,200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested in 30,508 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Davis R M Inc holds 0.53% or 374,164 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lpl Limited holds 0% or 14,545 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Inc has 169,047 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cambiar Ltd has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 100,621 shares to 107,609 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard & Poor’s Dep Rcpts (SPY) by 1,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).