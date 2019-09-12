Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Stake in Caterpillar (CAT) as Stock Declined; Cove Street Capital Trimmed Now (DNOW) Holding by $3.13 Million as Stock Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 223,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.04M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 135,263 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 79,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, down from 83,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 1.63 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $11.00 million for 31.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 1.02M are held by Cove Street Cap Ltd. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 4,941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Retirement Of Alabama reported 141,412 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 817,997 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 1.71M were accumulated by Northern. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Marathon Asset Llp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1.13 million shares. 1.44 million are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 78,906 shares. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 34,650 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 79,164 shares to 495,264 shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Leavell Investment Management Inc has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Loomis Sayles LP has 13,159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset holds 4,077 shares. 23,541 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc). Prudential Financial has 529,833 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cambridge accumulated 2,225 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,083 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 48,373 shares. Asset Strategies invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Seatown Pte Limited accumulated 3.87% or 155,512 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.37 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0.02% or 26,948 shares. Bp Public Lc owns 22,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mathes Com holds 1.78% or 24,645 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.41 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33,305 shares to 218,992 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).