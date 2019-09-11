Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ) by $524,447; Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $428,352

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 1,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 40,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $405.15. About 228,797 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 10,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 231,179 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, down from 241,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 3.29 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $344.27M for 21.19 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 96,169 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The stated it has 15,098 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,062 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 9.19% or 54,129 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has invested 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Essex stated it has 1,022 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.16% or 183,057 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.12% or 1.09M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 130,076 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 14,806 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 13,048 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Polen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 2.56M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 5,159 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability owns 31,593 shares or 6.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kwmg Llc has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 104 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12,377 shares to 51,423 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 51,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “O’Reilly Automotive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 71,642 shares. Northern Trust owns 21.25M shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt stated it has 15,457 shares. 145,339 are held by Blair William Il. 13,130 were accumulated by Maverick Cap. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department holds 0.06% or 10,950 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.42M shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.19% or 166,510 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 32,475 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 17,248 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Community Trust Inv holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 346,322 shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,871 shares to 64,674 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 100,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,609 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $908.86M for 21.89 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) CEO Dirk Van de Put Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.