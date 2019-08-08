Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Its Position in Honeywell International Co (HON) as Shares Rose; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Holding in Loews (L) Has Cut by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 30,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.17M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 1.16M shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Co (HON) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 68,290 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 76,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 3.01M shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 85,142 shares to 929,036 shares, valued at $75.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 292,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Monday, February 11. TISCH JAMES S sold $479,614 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited invested 0.05% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Chevy Chase Hldgs accumulated 233,898 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 100 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,098 shares. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 0.26% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 26,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc stated it has 5,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc owns 928,466 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 81,608 shares. 238,992 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.02% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 78,880 shares. Virtu Limited Company owns 5,049 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.47B for 20.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,328 shares to 80,906 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).