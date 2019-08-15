Franklin Street Advisors Lowered By $1.51 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Landec (LNDC) Sellers Decreased By 5.48% Their Shorts

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 14.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 25,661 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 147,150 shares with $8.70 million value, down from 172,811 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $230.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 6.85M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) had a decrease of 5.48% in short interest. LNDC’s SI was 1.55M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.48% from 1.64M shares previously. With 166,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s short sellers to cover LNDC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 46,682 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 10.58% above currents $55.84 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, July 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,203 shares to 158,809 valued at $30.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 302 shares and now owns 1,644 shares. Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Management Inc stated it has 4,402 shares. Granite Invest Prns Lc has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Elm Lc owns 4,001 shares. Diversified Trust invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 7,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 31,258 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.49 million shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,109 shares. Natl Pension Service owns 4.15M shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Horizon Inv Svcs Lc invested in 0.24% or 6,039 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 18,493 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.01M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $302.62 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1037 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity. OBUS NELSON bought $309,900 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.