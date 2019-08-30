Franklin Street Advisors Lifted Position in Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) as Stock Declined; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Cut Its Holding by $50.89 Million as Stock Price Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 14.60 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635.30 million, down from 15.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 779,494 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 105.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 14,245 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 4.67M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $49.19M for 78.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 33,113 shares to 361,001 shares, valued at $55.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 370,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,822 shares to 241,393 shares, valued at $28.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 98,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,944 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).