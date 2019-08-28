Franklin Street Advisors Increases Position in Intel (INTC); As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $2.21 Million

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 753.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 163,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 185,687 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 21,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.87B market cap company. It closed at $45.79 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 26,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 66,080 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, down from 92,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 474,417 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q HASBRO GAMING REV. -22%; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38 million for 12.36 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

