Franklin Street Advisors Increases Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG); Greenlight Capital Has Raised Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $14.58 Million as Share Price Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 67,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 134,833 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 67,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 715,843 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s why AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Market Even Semi-Form Efficient? The Aercap Conundrum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Lyrical Asset Lp has 3.67% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 5.88M shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited accumulated 21,285 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 408,700 shares. 220,414 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd. Victory Capital Management has 24,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.02% stake. 192,635 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc invested 0.18% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Nordea Inv has 169,546 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Mackenzie Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Tower Ltd Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 6,767 shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,715 shares to 2,125 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 171,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,832 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hong Kong-based Fosun has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,684 shares. Amarillo Bancshares has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 0.56% or 4,661 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 6,962 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Country Club Tru Na accumulated 116,819 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.13 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs holds 17,826 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stewart & Patten Co Limited owns 219,681 shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Americas stated it has 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 43,623 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,949 shares.