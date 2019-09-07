Franklin Street Advisors Increased Its United Healthcare (UNH) Position by $343,577; As Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Price Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Boosted Its Stake by $8.92 Million

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp (UNH) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,508 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 1,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09 million shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 5.65M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,001 shares to 77,546 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 25,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,150 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.