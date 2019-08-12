Franklin Street Advisors Increased By $608,475 Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake; Franklin Street Advisors Decreased By $356,720 Its 3M Co Com (MMM) Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 6,405 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 107,849 shares with $10.27M value, up from 101,444 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $45.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.19. About 2.55M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 44.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 1,715 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 2,125 shares with $442,000 value, down from 3,840 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $93.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $161.99. About 1.44M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,391 shares to 2,508 valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 8,871 shares and now owns 64,674 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Llc owns 15,909 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Johnson Counsel invested 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hartford Inv Management reported 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthcare Management Ltd holds 95 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 3,424 shares. The Missouri-based Moneta Grp Inc Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,978 shares. Agf holds 0.84% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 361,590 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 1.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stewart Patten invested in 4.45% or 117,484 shares. Sarasin Llp reported 2.29% stake. Joel Isaacson Lc invested in 12,923 shares. Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howard, New York-based fund reported 6,112 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18200 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.64 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $138 target in Monday, March 11 report. Susquehanna maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 10,584 shares to 146,840 valued at $14.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 17,350 shares and now owns 427,178 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc reported 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Markston Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 25,118 shares. 6,350 are held by Salem Cap. Huntington Bank holds 262,526 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 30,600 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 107,849 shares. Stralem & invested in 58,350 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 44,863 shares. 21,700 are held by Ellington Group Lc. M&T Bancshares Corp reported 207,263 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Endurance Wealth reported 7,358 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP owns 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,500 shares. Meridian Mngmt has invested 1.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.