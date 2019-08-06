Franklin Street Advisors Holds Stake in United Healthcare (UNH); Eog Res Com (EOG) Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Lifted Holding

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 129,942 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 119,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 1.93 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp (UNH) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,508 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 1,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $245.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,439 shares to 102,052 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,354 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ipg Inv Advsr has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 4,786 were accumulated by Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Cypress Capital Grp has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Muhlenkamp invested in 50,474 shares or 5.91% of the stock. Kanawha Management has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,136 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 27,658 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 189,523 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 31,231 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Greystone Managed has 49,699 shares. Bessemer stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.15% or 1,316 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp has 4,777 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual reported 380,000 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares to 522,884 shares, valued at $81.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,200 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.