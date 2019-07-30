Franklin Street Advisors Holds Stake in United Healthcare (UNH); Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $3.96 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 1.35 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp (UNH) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,508 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 1,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $252.14. About 190,999 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Partners Ltd has invested 4.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corporation has invested 4.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ccm Investment Advisers Lc has invested 2.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Texas-based Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 34,070 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Commerce Lc reported 27,003 shares. Ami Inv Mngmt owns 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,591 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 11,046 shares. Lourd Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Finemark Financial Bank & stated it has 39,669 shares. Td Asset Incorporated reported 0.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fiduciary Management Wi reported 3.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 465,507 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 2.88 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,958 shares to 97,229 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,865 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Retail Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,440 shares. Family Mgmt stated it has 17,396 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Tcw Gp Inc invested in 27,159 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 60,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc reported 4,444 shares stake. California-based Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.08% or 4,270 shares. Meridian Communications reported 0.24% stake. Zeke Capital Llc reported 26,352 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Cap Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Penobscot Mngmt Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amica Mutual reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 35,245 are owned by Waters Parkerson Lc. First Natl Bank reported 25,027 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability reported 6,205 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,541 shares to 191,456 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.