Franklin Street Advisors Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) Has Lifted by $350,978; As Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined, Starboard Value LP Has Boosted Holding by $42.00 Million

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 66,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, up from 63,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.22 million shares to 4.07 million shares, valued at $160.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Warriortradingnews.com which released: “Symantec approached for a $16 billion private equity buyout – Warrior Trading News” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Symantec (SYMC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Broadcom: Chip Demand Has Bottomed Out and Might Stay Low for Awhile – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Symantec Study Shows a Massive Hike in Sextortion Emails in 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile Earns FirstNet Listed Designation – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zoetis to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

