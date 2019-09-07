Franklin Street Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Stock Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Its Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 241,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47M, down from 248,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 30,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 791,258 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.39M, up from 760,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 152,298 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S R Schill And Associates invested in 17,238 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Truepoint invested in 5,160 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 612,641 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.17 million shares or 17.68% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,590 are owned by Skba Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,550 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 714,215 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp accumulated 117,310 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 19,159 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.02M shares. 63,389 are owned by Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 28,607 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 302 shares to 1,644 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 225,652 shares to 265,507 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 131,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,800 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).