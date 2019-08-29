Franklin Street Advisors Holding In Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Was Increased; Warburg Pincus Has Lowered Its Antero Resources (AR) Stake as Market Value Declined

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 2,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 80,906 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 156,190 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 6.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 4.62 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $174,912. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Art Advsrs Llc has 0.03% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Arcadia Invest Corp Mi owns 1,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,070 are held by Bp Plc. Staley Capital Advisers stated it has 112,830 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 298,255 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11,588 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% or 13,500 shares. Apollo Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 83,401 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny holds 12,827 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 165,971 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc accumulated 318,161 shares. 74,364 are owned by Natixis. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 400,782 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 23,053 were accumulated by Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 90,491 shares. Leavell Investment Management reported 0.09% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 150,717 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% or 113,998 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr holds 1,465 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Phocas Fincl Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,835 shares. 852,120 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Daiwa Grp Inc has 6,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd holds 0.03% or 261,417 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mngmt owns 19,819 shares. Needham Invest Ltd Liability reported 41,563 shares. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 0.05% or 57,076 shares.