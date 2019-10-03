Franklin Street Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Caterpillar (CAT) as Share Price Declined; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Cut Its Stake

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 79,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87M, down from 83,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.27. About 425,729 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Investors reported 3.18M shares. Homrich & Berg holds 6,906 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jones Finance Cos Lllp reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0.35% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Markston International Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18,820 shares. Smith Salley Assocs reported 7,401 shares stake. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability holds 2,982 shares. Moreover, Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Comm has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,265 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 118,670 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2,824 were accumulated by One Cap Mngmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Dallas reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Com has 96,827 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp holds 0.03% or 10,308 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Management has 16,390 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.14 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 488 shares to 18,062 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Invs reported 1.39 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 933,535 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tru Commerce Of Vermont holds 76 shares. Andra Ap reported 134,700 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 3,920 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 93,073 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 128,326 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Nuwave Llc reported 1,544 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 547,677 are held by Natl Pension. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 125,149 shares. Massachusetts Fin Serv Co Ma owns 8,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78B and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.