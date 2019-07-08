Franklin Street Advisors Has Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding as Stock Rose; As Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Jag Capital Management Boosted Position

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 104.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 24,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,123 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 23,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.18. About 2.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,150 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 172,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 5.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 67,125 shares to 134,833 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 86,218 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

