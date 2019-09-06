Franklin Street Advisors Has Trimmed Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position; Rli (de (RLI) Shorts Down By 1.97%

Rli Corp (de (NYSE:RLI) had a decrease of 1.97% in short interest. RLI’s SI was 2.87 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.97% from 2.93M shares previously. With 155,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Rli Corp (de (NYSE:RLI)’s short sellers to cover RLI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 3,937 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Marriott Intl New (MAR) stake by 6.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 4,435 shares as Marriott Intl New (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 62,707 shares with $7.84 million value, down from 67,142 last quarter. Marriott Intl New now has $41.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 135,620 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 8,306 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hartford Invest Management owns 30,542 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 55,742 shares. 23,611 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 813 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 30,261 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Raymond James & stated it has 317,490 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 9,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Donaldson Cap Ltd has 0.36% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 32,405 shares. Clean Yield reported 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pension Serv owns 365,471 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc holds 0.02% or 5,421 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Marriott International has $14100 highest and $12500 lowest target. $135.60’s average target is 5.21% above currents $128.89 stock price. Marriott International had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13800 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of MAR in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $484.81 million for 21.48 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) stake by 16,802 shares to 32,805 valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Under Armour Inc Cl C stake by 19,140 shares and now owns 372,694 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $90,790 activity. 1,000 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) shares with value of $90,790 were bought by Angelina Michael E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold RLI Corp. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.03% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Fdx Advsrs invested 0.02% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Product Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,400 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 472 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 5.67 million shares in its portfolio. Mad River Invsts owns 15,620 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 145,980 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.09% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). 60,557 are held by Bragg Financial Advisors. Shelton Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 281 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) or 6,231 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 402,975 shares.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 33.43 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

