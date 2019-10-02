Franklin Street Advisors Has Raised Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.57 Million; Stock Value Declined; Alta Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 33,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 218,992 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 185,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 1.82M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 2,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 275,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.63M, up from 272,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 96,296 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,571 shares to 104,278 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,432 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 10,453 shares to 7,286 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,442 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

