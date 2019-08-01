Franklin Street Advisors Has Raised Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; Drdgold Limited (DRD) Stock Value Rose While Ruffer Llp Raised Stake by $1.18 Million

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13M, up from 10,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1852.04. About 3.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.53% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 88,478 shares traded. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 25,661 shares to 147,150 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,229 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) owns 5,491 shares. North Carolina-based Holderness has invested 4.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt reported 703 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 110 are owned by Community Bancorp Na. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 1.97% or 156,889 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 556,710 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank stated it has 7,153 shares. Miracle Mile Lc holds 10,031 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penbrook Management Ltd Company reported 2,650 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 10,740 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 666 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Com invested in 140 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DRD shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 17.20% less from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 253,582 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Barclays Public Limited Company has 1,636 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 0% or 92,771 shares. 21,326 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 110,036 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 33,220 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2,001 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Lc holds 1.28 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 20,705 shares. Loeb Partners owns 2 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) for 103,400 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 3.71 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Llc holds 0% or 389,078 shares in its portfolio.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 131,129 shares to 10,932 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

