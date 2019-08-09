Franklin Street Advisors Has Raised By $343,577 Its United Healthcare (UNH) Stake; ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies downgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rating on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $6 target. See ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $3.5 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased United Healthcare Corp (UNH) stake by 124.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 1,391 shares as United Healthcare Corp (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 2,508 shares with $620,000 value, up from 1,117 last quarter. United Healthcare Corp now has $236.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $248.7. About 1.93 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 6,785 shares to 201,865 valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,715 shares and now owns 2,125 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $430.65 million. The firm develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML.

More notable recent ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ImmunoGen (IMGN) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ImmunoGen (IMGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Immunogen Inc (IMGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: APHA, TNDM, IMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 1.32M shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 02/05/2018 – SANDOZ GETS FDA RESPONSE FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR RITUXIMAB; 21/03/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC IMGN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $12; 16/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN – UPDATED DATA FROM CARBOPLATIN DOSE-ESCALATION COHORT DEMONSTRATE INCREASED RESPONSE RATE AND DURABLE BENEFIT WITH LONGER-TERM FOLLOW UP; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR FORWARD l PHASE 3 TRIAL OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE IN PLATINUM-RESISTANT OVARIAN CANCER; 14/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting Highlighting Continued Innovation in ADCs; 03/05/2018 – ImmunoGen, Inc; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Business Officer; 04/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN 1Q LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – FORWARD l TRIAL HAS COMPLETED FULL ENROLLOMENT; TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Expects Current Cash and Expected Cash Rev From Partners and Collaborators Will Enable it to Fund Its Ops Into 4Q 2019