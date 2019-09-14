Franklin Street Advisors Has Raised At&T (T) Holding by $5.18 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, United Asset Strategies Has Upped Stake by $571,126

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 156,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 442,026 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81M, up from 285,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 13,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 102,366 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 89,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,749 shares to 46,787 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

