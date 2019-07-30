Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $798,174 as Stock Value Rose; Sarasin & Partners Llp Boosted Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $6.08 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 13,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 443,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.02M, up from 430,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $12.24 during the last trading session, reaching $498.82. About 433,596 shares traded or 18.90% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 241,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47M, down from 248,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 13.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,300 shares to 14,245 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 100,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Grp Inc Capital Mngmt holds 6,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rnc Mgmt has 2.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.68% or 59,474 shares. Evergreen Capital Management owns 314,161 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.07% or 11,350 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Intll Limited has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advisor Net Lc stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oarsman owns 40,804 shares. 6,684 are held by Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj. Temasek (Private) Ltd holds 19,536 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.79 million shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 18,759 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 4.48M shares. 104,362 are owned by Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept. Private Mngmt Group Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,000 shares to 39,312 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 27,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,360 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.63% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 628,200 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 20,627 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 878 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 3,643 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Gp has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 11,038 are owned by First Republic Investment Mgmt. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 0.02% or 6,160 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser has 0.21% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 930 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 592 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 306,349 shares. Grs Advsrs Lc reported 12,200 shares stake. Cibc Markets invested in 1,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Gagnon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.95% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hsbc Pcl holds 67,937 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

