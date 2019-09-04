Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $7.30 Million; Shares Rose; Sunbelt Securities Upped Its Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $520,980

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 24,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1,049 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 25,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $384.69. About 890,652 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video); 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 129.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 3.12 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 11,578 were reported by Birinyi Assocs Inc. 43,970 are held by Nomura Holdg Inc. The Washington-based Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Paragon Capital Management Limited reported 1,093 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree has invested 0.48% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mcmillion Mgmt holds 11,162 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 9,522 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Investment Advisors has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 714 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,480 shares. 12,982 are held by Comml Bank Of The West. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,614 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 158,949 shares stake. Roundview Capital Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,244 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.12 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,723 shares to 264,087 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 7,330 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Llc has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Butensky Cohen Security stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.16 million shares. Holderness Investments Company owns 5,170 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 45,264 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 1,990 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd owns 4,414 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na invested in 0.28% or 52,739 shares. Rowland And Comm Inv Counsel Adv reported 3,473 shares. Moreover, Horizon Lc has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 22,348 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability invested in 1.28% or 61,773 shares. Parsec Fincl owns 8,822 shares. Tobam holds 353,961 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio.