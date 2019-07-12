Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Metlife (MET) by $5.95 Million; Prudential Plc Has Decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding by $17.72 Million as Share Value Declined

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 141,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.42 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 46,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,424 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.11M, down from 447,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $363.58. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capitol Fed Fin In (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 71,404 shares to 371,925 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 455,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.22 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.