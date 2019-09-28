Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $521,288; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding Raised by United American Securities Inc

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 79,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, down from 83,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 2,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,735 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 5,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40,970 shares to 305,057 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 32,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).