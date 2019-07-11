Franklin Street Advisors Has Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding by $8.69 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Take (TTWO) Stock Rose, Tudor Investment Et Al Has Boosted Its Position by $3.10 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 898.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 32,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,636 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 3,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 893,298 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 753.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 163,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 185,687 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 21,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 7.91 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies stated it has 0.17% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). National Ins Commerce Tx stated it has 0.17% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 613 shares. Texas Yale reported 19,726 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 50,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 15,964 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 11,054 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 36,203 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 8,605 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 34 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 5 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 410,416 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker International Incorporated (NYSE:EAT) by 62,227 shares to 18,228 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,167 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,584 shares to 146,840 shares, valued at $14.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,393 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

