Franklin Street Advisors Has Increased Apple Com (AAPL) Stake; Dex Media (DEX) Sentiment Is 0.38

Dex Media Inc (DEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.95, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 8 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 21 sold and reduced their positions in Dex Media Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.04 million shares, down from 4.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dex Media Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 2.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 3,628 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 162,437 shares with $32.15 million value, up from 158,809 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $983.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) stake by 89,249 shares to 18,360 valued at $730,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 12,187 shares and now owns 134,963 shares. Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 525,338 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc owns 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,856 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp owns 9,446 shares. Waddell Reed Fin holds 2.06% or 4.20M shares in its portfolio. Fincl Architects Inc reported 48,049 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.72% or 195,603 shares. Condor has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.40 million shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Asset Management Inc reported 428,767 shares stake. 24,179 were reported by Garde. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 2.61 million shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx owns 29,954 shares. 9,956 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. Davy Asset Mgmt accumulated 43,376 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 2.94M shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.94% above currents $217.73 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund for 928,114 shares. Clough Capital Partners L P owns 116,828 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 0.07% invested in the company for 16,000 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 163,522 shares.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $118.15 million. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.