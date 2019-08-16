Franklin Street Advisors Has Cut Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ) Position By $524,447; Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Holding

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 10,703 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 231,179 shares with $11.54M value, down from 241,882 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc Com now has $78.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 2.55M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 25,909 shares as Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)’s stock rose 4.64%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 524,008 shares with $8.17M value, up from 498,099 last quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc now has $1.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 175,789 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) stake by 65,597 shares to 62,241 valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Planet Fitness Inc Class A stake by 39,657 shares and now owns 46,212 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold AHH shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 3.93% more from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 829,358 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2.87M shares. 1.36 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Communication. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 76,155 shares. 247,009 are held by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James And Assoc reported 15,281 shares. Legal General Gru Inc Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 119,615 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.52 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Llc. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0% or 4,308 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0% or 51,110 shares. Hl Financial Limited Company accumulated 12,410 shares. Chatham Capital Gru owns 0.19% invested in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 48,152 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest invested in 777,786 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 65,916 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 211,403 shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 47,941 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtn has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davis R M invested in 6,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 4,323 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 90,504 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 108,495 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 510,143 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny holds 43,499 shares. Orrstown Financial Ser has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Company State Bank owns 0.67% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.13 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 2.11 million shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 67,125 shares to 134,833 valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 8,723 shares and now owns 264,087 shares. Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was raised too.