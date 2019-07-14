Franklin Street Advisors Has Boosted Position in Intel (INTC); Monetary Management Group Has Decreased Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $2.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 14,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,521 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 66,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 753.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 163,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 185,687 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 21,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Mngmt accumulated 65,164 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp reported 1.44% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 240,067 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,486 shares. 47,106 are held by West Oak Capital Limited Liability. Ls Advisors accumulated 192,591 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Meeder Asset has 201,699 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Cambridge reported 62,094 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 460,954 shares. Greatmark Prtn holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 252,452 shares. 3.72 million were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Meridian Inv Counsel owns 84,363 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Lc reported 23,665 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Endowment Mngmt LP reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Westfield Capital Mgmt Communication LP holds 0% or 9,812 shares in its portfolio.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Co (NYSE:HON) by 8,275 shares to 68,290 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,865 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Financial Gp stated it has 34,070 shares. Noven Fincl Grp Inc has 4,957 shares. 897,450 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Sky Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,206 shares. Coastline Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 44,889 shares. 18,845 are held by Meristem Family Wealth. Sterling Strategies Limited Liability has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,321 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 2,408 shares. 5,735 are owned by Greylin Inv Mangement. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc has invested 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albion Financial Group Inc Ut reported 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilton Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.51% stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cardinal Capital Management has invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

