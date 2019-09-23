Franklin Street Advisors Has Boosted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake By $472,068; Polaris Industries (PII) Shorts Decreased By 4.15%

Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) had a decrease of 4.15% in short interest. PII’s SI was 3.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.15% from 3.84M shares previously. With 702,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII)’s short sellers to cover PII’s short positions. The SI to Polaris Industries Inc’s float is 6.45%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.5. About 150,974 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 153.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 17,484 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 28,877 shares with $806,000 value, up from 11,393 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $19.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 991,908 shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity. The insider Bayh Evan bought $103,720.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 14.79% above currents $27.66 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $3000 target. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc reported 11,297 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.05% or 6,672 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 770,041 shares stake. Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 81,857 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.05% or 108,756 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 0.09% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 10.20M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 102,490 shares. 1,182 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Johnson Counsel invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 46,275 are owned by Ok. Amica Mutual Insur Communications holds 0.07% or 20,465 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs holds 135,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) stake by 3,833 shares to 79,743 valued at $10.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bristolmyers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) stake by 36,642 shares and now owns 212,993 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Polaris Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Jpmorgan Chase & has 124,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Lp has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 17,023 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd holds 66,141 shares. Gradient Lc owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 13 shares. Company Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,374 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 15,274 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.26% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 49,017 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 650 shares. 4,420 were accumulated by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Camelot Portfolios Llc accumulated 0.78% or 20,717 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Co invested in 1.09% or 1.24M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 362 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,143 shares.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.