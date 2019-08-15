Franklin Street Advisors Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Trimmed Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 241,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47 million, down from 248,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.91. About 8.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.09. About 506,261 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares to 132,043 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baldwin Inv Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,200 shares. Avalon Limited Co invested in 0.37% or 226,698 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 34,048 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP holds 38,920 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 32,015 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 3.88M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stralem Co, a New York-based fund reported 80,280 shares. The California-based Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc accumulated 41,909 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Conning has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% or 215,505 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 291,107 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 14.98 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stick With AMD Stock: Su Is Staying – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust Company holds 161,111 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.81% or 35,087 shares in its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 1,800 shares. Moreover, Brave Asset Mgmt has 2.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,883 shares. Gruss & Inc has invested 8.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Moreover, Winfield Associate has 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,361 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 19,488 shares stake. California-based Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Company has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Mngmt Corp Va stated it has 1,700 shares. Shufro Rose Communications Llc invested in 1.38% or 116,503 shares. Alleghany Corp De stated it has 8.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Bank & Trust holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,702 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 348 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 3.14M shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,300 shares to 14,245 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 100,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).