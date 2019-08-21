Franklin Street Advisors Decreased Its Waste Management Del (WM) Holding; Fayez Sarofim & Company Upped Schlumbergerltd (SLB) Holding By $4.86 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased Schlumbergerltd (SLB) stake by 150.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fayez Sarofim & Company acquired 110,447 shares as Schlumbergerltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 183,840 shares with $8.26 million value, up from 73,393 last quarter. Schlumbergerltd now has $46.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 3.90 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Waste Management Inc Del (WM) stake by 3.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,958 shares as Waste Management Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 97,229 shares with $10.10M value, down from 101,187 last quarter. Waste Management Inc Del now has $50.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $118.58. About 386,994 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.34% below currents $118.58 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc reported 0.74% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sand Hill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,218 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 369 are held by Shelton. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 323,278 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Westpac invested in 104,322 shares. Hanseatic Services stated it has 7,562 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.11% or 20,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 389,381 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 52,508 shares. Mackenzie Fin has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Com Ny owns 5,661 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisory Service reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 26.00 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 466 shares to 11,305 valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,203 shares and now owns 158,809 shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased Constellationbrandsinc. (NYSE:STZ) stake by 2,100 shares to 323,792 valued at $56.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgeninc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 4,213 shares and now owns 24,196 shares. Americanexpressco (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 45.17% above currents $33.87 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, June 7.