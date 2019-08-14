Franklin Street Advisors Decreased Its Position in Metlife (MET) by $5.95 Million as Market Value Rose; Hourglass Capital Holding In Williams Cos Del (WMB) Was Upped

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 141,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 5,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 6.91M shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 298,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 285,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 8.20M shares traded or 7.65% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Washington-based Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.89% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). South Dakota Council reported 0.46% stake. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Carroll Assocs holds 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 3,252 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Lc reported 4,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il holds 350,324 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. 8.62M are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Moreover, Skba Limited Company has 2.4% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lifeplan Gp has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 19,085 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 104,711 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.29% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 38,958 shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,405 shares to 107,849 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why A Headwind For One Company Is A Tailwind For Another – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of stock was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.