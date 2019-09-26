Franklin Street Advisors Decreased Bristolmyers Squibb (BMY) Holding By $1.65 Million; Iron Mountain (delaware)common Stock (IRM) Shorts Decreased By 4.27%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (delaware)common Stock (NYSE:IRM) had a decrease of 4.27% in short interest. IRM’s SI was 35.99 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.27% from 37.59 million shares previously. With 2.77 million avg volume, 13 days are for Iron Mountain Incorporated (delaware)common Stock (NYSE:IRM)’s short sellers to cover IRM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.17 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Bristolmyers Squibb (BMY) stake by 14.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 36,642 shares as Bristolmyers Squibb (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 212,993 shares with $9.66 million value, down from 249,635 last quarter. Bristolmyers Squibb now has $80.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 2.88 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.07 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 25.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold Iron Mountain Incorporated shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 16,754 shares. Enterprise Fin Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Clean Yield Group reported 4,731 shares stake. First Manhattan Company invested in 195 shares. Agf invested in 0.04% or 105,440 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 585,831 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 9,037 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Management reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 55,325 shares stake. Vanguard Group holds 45.73M shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 22,788 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Division invested in 0.01% or 5,376 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Harbour Management Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tdam Usa invested in 0.22% or 68,949 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 774,577 shares. 6,700 were reported by Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership. Laurion Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 21,072 shares. 4.39M were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,628 shares to 162,437 valued at $32.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Under Armour Inc Cl C stake by 14,699 shares and now owns 387,393 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.78 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 9.97% above currents $49.47 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.