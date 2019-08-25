Franklin Street Advisors Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake By $7.30 Million; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lifted By $2.87 Million Its Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Holding

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) stake by 42.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 119,600 shares as Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 403,700 shares with $10.00 million value, up from 284,100 last quarter. Chesapeake Lodging Tr now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 210,108 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 95.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 24,341 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 1,049 shares with $315,000 value, down from 25,390 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $106.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27 million shares traded or 8.33% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 20,853 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 36,614 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 115,367 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.09% or 830 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1,142 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap invested in 0.03% or 2,523 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,910 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ims Capital Management reported 2,686 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Sit Investment Assocs has 0.49% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 51,620 shares. 453,222 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company New York stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity. Shares for $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 249,993 shares to 285,132 valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 302 shares and now owns 1,644 shares. Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 2.20% above currents $376.89 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $37100 target. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $38500 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,736 shares. Arrow Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Los Angeles And Equity Inc reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 8,707 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.13% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Blackrock accumulated 11.03 million shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.01 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 139,071 shares. 35,570 are held by Shell Asset. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 20,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 21,529 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has 0.14% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 54,866 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 680,208 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) stake by 253,400 shares to 656,600 valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 531,462 shares and now owns 217,367 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.