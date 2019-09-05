Franklin Street Advisors Boosted Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $8.69 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Rose, Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 15,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.87. About 260,215 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 753.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 163,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 185,687 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 21,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 7.13M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,822 shares to 241,393 shares, valued at $28.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,052 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 79,690 shares. 68,060 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Management. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.09M shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,106 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 34,948 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Leisure Cap Mgmt has 18,418 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates, California-based fund reported 9,702 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp owns 27,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited reported 44,987 shares. Cullen Management Ltd Liability holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 837,335 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd holds 32,722 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability accumulated 2,355 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,330 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 21,386 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.