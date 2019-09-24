Franklin Resources Upped Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Stake; Oneok (OKE)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Franklin Resources Inc increased Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) stake by 2.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 84,794 shares as Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)’s stock declined 3.75%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 3.51M shares with $45.58M value, up from 3.43 million last quarter. Revance Therapeutics Inc now has $613.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 363,542 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 Injectable; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Announces Two Recent Additions to Its Management Team; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC -LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED AS REVANCE’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 29, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 13/03/2018 – REVANCE IN CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING SALES PACT UP TO $125M; 26/03/2018 – Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.97; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results from Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial in Movement

Oneok Inc (OKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 276 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 257 decreased and sold holdings in Oneok Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 298.07 million shares, down from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oneok Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 19 to 16 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 224 Increased: 217 New Position: 59.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) stake by 918,690 shares to 804,116 valued at $14.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Talos Energy Inc stake by 1.95 million shares and now owns 673,402 shares. B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.17, from 4.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold RVNC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 41.43 million shares or 48.01% less from 79.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 63,396 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 11,436 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66 shares. Principal Group Inc has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Fosun Int Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 472,532 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 0.11% or 80,100 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 1,880 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) or 118,225 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 80,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0% or 28,268 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 47,100 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 2.33 million shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.