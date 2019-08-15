Franklin Resources Upped Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holding by $4.13 Million; Scott & Selber Has Lowered Holding in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by $1.70 Million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $275.93. About 98,594 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 69,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.47 million, up from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 694,246 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% or 331,063 shares. Torray Ltd stated it has 1,275 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Congress Asset Communications Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 53,305 shares. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 19,088 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 21,520 shares. Comm Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fmr Limited owns 436,610 shares. Carroll Assocs owns 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 21 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,055 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 91,586 shares. Creative Planning has 21,782 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,638 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ZBH & IDXX Q4 Earnings on Feb 1: Here are the Key Predictions – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting IDXX Put And Call Options For January 2020 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 527,925 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $318.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 279,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.52M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).