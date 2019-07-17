Franklin Resources Upped Pioneer Energy Svcs (PES) Position; Oil Dri Of America (ODC) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Franklin Resources Inc increased Pioneer Energy Svcs Corp (PES) stake by 38.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 489,600 shares as Pioneer Energy Svcs Corp (PES)’s stock declined 38.92%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 1.76 million shares with $3.11 million value, up from 1.27 million last quarter. Pioneer Energy Svcs Corp now has $18.24M valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.0082 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2325. About 3.11M shares traded. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) has declined 80.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PES News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q REV. $144.5M, EST. $136.5M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services Expects to Generate Positive Cash Flow for Full-Year 2018; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 14C; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q REV. FROM PRODUCTION UNITS UP 7% TO 10% VS 1Q; 19/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Rev $144.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Energy Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PES)

Oil Dri Corp Of America (ODC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 22 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 21 sold and reduced positions in Oil Dri Corp Of America. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.79 million shares, up from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Oil Dri Corp Of America in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 18 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Pioneer Energy (NYSE:PES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pioneer Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 6,361 shares to 5.53M valued at $713.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 212,527 shares and now owns 2.22M shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Oil-Dri Corporation of America for 63,500 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 10,111 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.41% invested in the company for 134,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Cardinal Capital Management has invested 0.32% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 66,150 shares.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 4,774 shares traded. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) has declined 4.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ODC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODC); 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY NET SALES $68.9 MLN VS $65.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Beyond AGPs: Advancements in Natural Feed Additives Help Drive Progress in Poultry Production; 09/03/2018 – Oil-Dri Names CEO Daniel S. Jaffee to Chairman Role; 09/03/2018 OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 22/03/2018 – Amlan to Report on In-Feed Antibiotic Alternatives at Asia Pacific Poultry Conference; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA – TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT EFFECTIVELY REDUCED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.69 FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018