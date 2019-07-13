Franklin Resources Upped Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position by $567,777; Citigroup (C) Position Boosted by Sound Shore Management Inc

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 64.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 27,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 41,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 2.31M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 394,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.12M, up from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares to 993,319 shares, valued at $145.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,728 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15,400 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $488.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 34,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.22M shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).