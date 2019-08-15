Franklin Resources Upped Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Maintains Stake in Anixter International (AXE)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Anixter International Inc (AXE) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 4,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 31,113 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75B, up from 26,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Anixter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 7,138 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 635,130 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.62 million, up from 594,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.42. About 628,572 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 522,509 shares to 3.65M shares, valued at $115.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 8,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.62M shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Lc stated it has 24,329 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Conning Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 22,568 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Blackrock Inc owns 60.31 million shares. Moreover, Indiana Trust And Inv Mgmt Commerce has 0.52% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Halsey Assocs Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,831 shares. White Pine Com accumulated 33,500 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stearns Fincl Group holds 0.2% or 7,456 shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,724 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 88,312 shares. Smith Moore invested in 5,651 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 5,810 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc A by 210,653 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $95.15 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,176 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).