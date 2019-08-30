Franklin Resources Upped Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $2.90 Million; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Cut Its Carmax (KMX) Position

Franklin Resources Inc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 126.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 10,136 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 18,126 shares with $5.20M value, up from 7,990 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $262.04. About 329,721 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 23.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 12,000 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 39,200 shares with $2.74 million value, down from 51,200 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $13.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 397,175 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 34.22% above currents $262.04 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $217.81M for 15.56 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Time Is Not Different – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax has $15000 highest and $80 lowest target. $99.63’s average target is 19.46% above currents $83.4 stock price. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $93 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 33,089 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 62,364 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Asset Management Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 4.64% or 79,146 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 497 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 2.29 million shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,694 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 17.99 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,300 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 24,535 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Llc holds 29,894 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 0% or 11,589 shares.