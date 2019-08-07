Franklin Resources Trimmed Its Stake in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) by $12.79 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Holding

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc. (PGTI) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 417,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.21 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 31,030 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 134,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.35M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.15. About 25,071 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Feintuch Richard D, worth $58,150 on Monday, March 4.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 1.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.48 per share. PNW’s profit will be $165.61M for 15.78 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 812.50% EPS growth.

