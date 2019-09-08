Franklin Resources Trimmed Its Position in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) as Share Price Rose; Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) Stake Held by Seizert Capital Partners Llc

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 41,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.28M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.05 million shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 110,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90M, up from 950,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 635,890 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 25,550 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $28.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 98,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.

