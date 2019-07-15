Franklin Resources Trimmed Its Position in Ducommun Del (DCO) by $796,145 as Share Price Rose; Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder Mrj Capital Lifted Position by $1.06 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (DCO) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 18,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,785 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 165,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 73,731 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $97.13. About 1.28 million shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.08% or 247,440 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 40,834 shares stake. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Co owns 633 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 70,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,982 shares. Argent Management Ltd Company holds 80,565 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com stated it has 247,850 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 37,602 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 472,803 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Bragg Advsr holds 0.24% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 43,111 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 11,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Boeingâ€™s stock drags Dow down as surprise production cuts spook market – MarketWatch” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC NYSE:DCO – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ducommun Announces New Credit Facility NYSE:DCO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23,462 shares to 524,466 shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 107,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 51.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.37 per share. DCO’s profit will be $6.44M for 19.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/16: (ELF) (CRSP) (GH) Higher; (BRS) (WVE) (IP) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Packaging Corporation: Hold With Economic Slowdown Projected On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 24, 2019.