Franklin Resources Trimmed Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding; Shorts at CURALEAF HLDGS COMMON SHARES (CURLF) Lowered By 9.58%

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 20.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 3.24 million shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 8.73%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 12.23 million shares with $336.08 million value, down from 15.47 million last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $13.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 2.30 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance

CURALEAF HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had a decrease of 9.58% in short interest. CURLF’s SI was 1.52M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.58% from 1.68 million shares previously. With 613,000 avg volume, 3 days are for CURALEAF HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s short sellers to cover CURLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 580,412 shares traded. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides non-cannabis services to licensed cannabis operators in the areas of cultivation, extraction and production, and retail operations.

Among 2 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ally Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Nomura.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.99 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 2.14M shares to 2.59M valued at $107.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 50,901 shares and now owns 140,854 shares. Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) was raised too.