Franklin Resources Trimmed Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $30.49 Million as Share Value Rose; As Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Stock Value Declined, Castine Capital Management Has Boosted by $596,155 Its Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 6,120 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 129,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.63 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, down from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 56,589 shares to 151,125 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 19,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $30,845 activity. $7,494 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) was bought by Way Oliver L. on Tuesday, January 29. Barber Gerald F. had bought 54 shares worth $391. WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK also bought $29 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Hardy William E. bought $14,423. Shares for $3,251 were bought by WATKINS JOHN C on Monday, April 1.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,101 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).